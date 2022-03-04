Iowa basketball player, Edwardsville native Kate Martin receives Big 10 Sportsmanship Award

Iowa guard Kate Martin drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS – Iowa basketball player and Edwardsville native Kate Martin was named the Big 10 Sportsmanship Award recipient Wednesday for the 2021-2022 season.

The Hawkeyes made the announcement on social media with a photo of Martin and the caption, “The 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁. The 𝗴𝗹𝘂𝗲. The 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻. Kate Martin is our Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.”

Martin said she found out about the news through the post.

“Then the coaches and the team congratulated me when we had practice the next day,” she said.

The redshirt junior received the same award for the 2020-2021 season.

“It’s good to get any recognition, especially in a long season,” she said. “Getting a sportsmanship award, you know, it means a lot. it means I’m doing something right.”

Martin was coached by Lori Blade at Edwardsville High School. Blade finished her 18-year career at EHS with 510 wins and 65 losses.

“She really ran our practices and our program like a college,” Martin said. “She really prepared me for the real world, and she really got me right for college. I think that just growing up in Edwardsville in general and having great teammates in high school, they really pushed me to be a better basketball player and a better person.”

This season, Martin is averaging 6.8 points per game.

“I think just me being that support player and knowing my role really well, I think that’s kind of what separates me.”

The Hawkeyes play Northwestern Friday night in Indianapolis for the Big 10 Tournament quarterfinals.

“It’s a clean slate now, everybody’s kind of 0-0 going into post-season, but we’re just really excited for this opportunity.”