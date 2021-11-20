Iowa beats the Illini again, 33-23

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

It’s happened again! Rival Iowa knocks off the Illini in college football. The result on Saturday in Iowa City, Hawkeyes 33 – Illini 23. Illinois has not won at Iowa since 1999! Things looked good early for the Fighting Illini, they built a 10-0 lead on a Brandon Peters to Luke Ford TD pass and a James McCourt field goal. Then the Iowa special teams kicked in, After the Illini made it 10-0, the Hawkeyes Charlie Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to cut the Illinois lead to 10-7 and get Iowa going.

Arland Bruce IV scored on a two yard run to give Iowa the lead for the first time and for good at 14-10 in the second quarter. Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak kicked four field goals after that to build the Hawkeyes lead to 26-16. Jack Campbell’s pick six interception off Peters made it 33-16. Trinity High School alum Isaiah Williams caught a late touchdown pass for Illinois to make the final score 33-23.

The loss drops the Illini to 4-7 on the season and out of bowl eligibility.