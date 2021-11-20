Iowa beats the Illini again, 33-23

It’s happened again! Rival Iowa knocks off the Illini in college football. The result on Saturday in Iowa City, Hawkeyes 33 – Illini 23. Illinois has not won at Iowa since 1999! Things looked good early for the Fighting Illini, they built a 10-0 lead on a Brandon Peters to Luke Ford TD pass and a James McCourt field goal. Then the Iowa special teams kicked in, After the Illini made it 10-0, the Hawkeyes Charlie Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to cut the Illinois lead to 10-7 and get Iowa going.
Arland Bruce IV scored on a two yard run to give Iowa the lead for the first time and for good at 14-10 in the second quarter. Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak kicked four field goals after that to build the Hawkeyes lead to 26-16. Jack Campbell’s pick six interception off Peters made it 33-16. Trinity High School alum Isaiah Williams caught a late touchdown pass for Illinois to make the final score 33-23.
The loss drops the Illini to 4-7 on the season and out of bowl eligibility.