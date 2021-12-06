Isaac Bruce in town to receive award at Jack Buck Awards ceremony

ST. LOUIS -- The Humane Society of Missouri announced on Monday that it rescued 42 dogs, including puppies as young as a few days old, from one of the most problematic breeders in the country.

Authorities helped the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the animals from Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County, Missouri. The rescued dogs include Irish Terriers, Schnauzers, Cairn Terriers, and Yorkies.