Isaac Bruce in town to receive award at Jack Buck Awards ceremony

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with former Rams wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce. He was in town on Monday at the Missouri Athletic Club at the Annual Jack Buck Awards. Bruce received the “Stan the Man” award. It’s for dedication, hard work, class and loyalty over a long period of time. Martin and Isaac discussed tonight’s awards ceremony, the event being right next to the Dome where Bruce starred for the Rams, and the NFL’s settlement with St. Louis over their move back to Los Angeles.

