Isaac Bruce inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Isaac Bruce, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Long time St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. It was a long wait for Bruce, arguably one of the best receiver to ever play football. He watched several of his peers get “the call” to the Hall until finally in 2020 in happened. Unfortunately, so did the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the induction ceremonies until 2021.

Bruce thanked numerous people for helping him achieve his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Whether it was a family member, coach or teammate, Bruce was grateful for all. He especially thanked the fans of St. Louis where he played most of his career that included a Super Bowl championship in 2000.

Also inducted tonight were St. Louis natives, former Denver Broncos star Steve Atwater and broadcaster Joe Buck.