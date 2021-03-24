“It was time to say something;” EJ Liddell responds to social media threats

ST. LOUIS—E.J. Liddell was on his way back to Columbus following Ohio State’s upset loss to Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA tournament last week when he looked at his phone. For athletes, living in a bubble for months, Liddell said, social media has become a social life. But the threat he saw in his social media feeds set him back.

He shared screenshots of the threat on Twitter (warning: graphic language) and wrote simply, “Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human.”

Wednesday, Liddell spoke during a Zoom news conference about the incident.

“I just feel it was time to say something and a lot of athletes have also felt the same way and they got comments like that all the time. So I’d rather people see us as like humans and pick us up because we sacrifice so much for this season specifically,” he said, adding that he’s seen similar criticism dating back to his high school career at Belleville West when he was rising to fame as a national- caliber recruit.

“I know I’m not the only one going through things like this, and it’s better to use my voice than stay quiet all the time,” he said. “I feel like if I use my voice and a lot of other athletes use their voice, hopefully this will slow down and in the near future come to an end.”

The Belleville West graduate had a strong sophomore season and finished as Ohio State’s second-leading scorer while earning All-Big Ten honors.

He told reporters he’s eager to get back to a normal life after a season of playing through the pandemic. He hasn’t made any decision on returning for his junior year. He could declare for the NBA Draft, work out for teams and return to school if he pulls his name out ahead of time and doesn’t sign with an agent.