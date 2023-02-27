There is a common denominator, speed. Nascar circles the track at high speeds, so when the Enjoy the Illinois 300 went looking for a grand marshal for this year’s race, Jackie Joyner-Kersee was a natural choice. J-J-K, olympic legend, known for her work at the track, gets that honor this summer. It’s a great combination when you think about her roots in the Metro East. In addition to her grand marshal duties at the Enjoy Illinois 300, there will be a 5K race/run also on the track at Worldwide Technology Raceway that will bear her name. The 5K will be run after the Nascar truck race on Saturday, June 3rd.

