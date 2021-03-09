Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson coming to Norwood Hills Country Club for two golf events

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 12: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus of the United States waves after playing the opening tee shot on the first tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new Norwood Hills Country Club charity event will be headlined by golf champion Jack Nicklaus and Missouri native and World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson. The inaugural Legends Luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 29. They will share some stories from their pro-golfing days and take questions from the audience.

The June appearance is not the last time we will see Nicklaus and Watson in St. Louis this year. They are coming back this fall for the Legends Charity Challenge on Saturday, September 11 at Norwood Hills Country Club.

They will be joined by two more celebrity members to create a “powerhouse foursome” for a nine-hole exhibition match to benefit charity. More information about this event is coming over the next few weeks.

Luncheon attendance will be limited to the purchase of tables of 10 and can be reserved by emailing abyrd@ascensioncharityclassic.com or by calling the tournament office at 314-938-2828.

For more information visit: ascensioncharityclassic.com.