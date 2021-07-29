Jack Nicklaus speaks at Norwood Hills Country Club ahead of round in Sept.

ST. LOUIS – Missouri native and legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus and World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson were at Norwood Hills Country Club Thursday.

Nicklaus and Watson will share stories from the links at the Legends Luncheon. They will also do a Q&A with attendees. This September event is a part of the PGA TOUR Champions.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Ascension Charity Classic’s three beneficiaries, Marygrove, a residential facility for children and teens; the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

The Legends Charity Challenge competition will feature Nicklaus and Watson along with two other celebrity members during the Legends Charity Challenge presented by World Wide Technology during tournament week on Saturday, September 11. The foursome will play a nine-hole exhibition match.

“St. Louis has long been a passionate sports town, with a great history in golf—highlighted most recently

during the 2018 PGA Championship—and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of this

inaugural PGA TOUR Champions event,” Nicklaus said. “I was fortunate to play a U.S. Open and PGA

Championship at Bellerive, and the Ryder Cup at Old Warson 50 years ago this September,” Nicklaus said.

“There is a special connection I have with Norwood Hills Country Club through my good friend and longtime caddie, Bruce Edwards,” Watson said. “I am very much looking forward to joining the great Jack

Nicklaus for the Legends Luncheon and the Celebrity Challenge on Saturday, September 11th.”

The Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson is set for the week of September 6 to September 12.

The event was rescheduled from Oct. 2020 due to the pandemic.

Click here to purchase tournament tickets. If the tournament must be held without fans, ticket holders will receive a full refund.

“It’s such a thrill and honor to have the greatest golfer of all-time, Jack Nicklaus, help kick off the

inaugural Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson, and to be joined by eight-time major winner

and Missouri native Tom Watson will make this a truly special event,” said Nick Ragone, Executive Vice

President and Chief Marketing Officer for Ascension.

