Jack Nicklaus to redesign Normandie Golf Course in Bel-Nor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Renovations are coming to the Normandie Golf Course in the hopes of rebuilding a north St. Louis County neighborhood. A famed “Golden Bear” is offering a golden opportunity for this old golf course.

“The Nicklaus Design Group which, not only is he the greatest golfer of all time, but also the greatest golf course designer of all time,” said Chris Krehmeyer, president and CEO of Beyond Housing. “He’s designed and developed over 450 courses all over the globe. So, we couldn’t be more excited. They’ve been in town, they’ve walked the course. They’re beginning to think about what they can do to preserve the wonderful history of it but also what changes they can make to make it an absolute classic course for this entire region.”

Normandie Golf Club in Bel-Nor first opened to the public in 1901. It’s considered the oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi River.

But in 2022, it will close for a redesign from PGA champion Jack Nicklaus.

Normandie will reopen in 2023.

Nicklaus, observing the Golden Rule, is donating his services.

The Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association and its foundation, along with Beyond Housing, have been running the course as a joint venture.

“Anything that is going to advance the game, I’m for it,” says Harold Graham.

Community development organization Beyond Housing, has invested more than $150 million in the 24:1 community which makes up the geographic district of the Normandie Schools Collaborative.

They’re working on programs, partnerships, and possibilities for all grade levels.

“One of the things we’ve talked about is, you’ve heard of the Walker Cup,” Krehmeyer said. “We’d like to have an African American version of the Walker Cup. Maybe all the HBCUs have a golf tournament and have Normandie be the home.”