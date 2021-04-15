Jack Nicklaus redesigning Normandie to make it a ‘Signature Golf Course’

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus of the United States plays the opening tee shot on the first tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Normandie Golf Course is getting a boost from Jack Nicklaus. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne says that he will lead redesign and fundraising efforts for the historic course, which opened in 1901. Nicklaus Design will help renovate the Normandie Golf Course. The services will be donated.

The goal is to have a positive impact for north St. Louis County. The revitalization of the golf course will hopefully help the community around it to thrive.

The world-class golfer will also help in fundraising efforts for construction and to purchase the property from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Normandie will become a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

“The appeal of this project to me was to be involved in an effort that could serve as a catalyst to change needed in our country today, beginning with parts of St. Louis County,” writes Jack Nicklaus. “Restoring Normandie for a community in need will have a long-lasting positive impact on the lives of youth in St. Louis.”

Several other local charitable organizations are involved in the project including, the Metropolitan Golf Foundation, and Beyond Housing.

Nicklaus will be in St. Louis County this summer for a charity event at the Norwood Hills Country Club. The inaugural Legends Luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 29. It features Nicklaus and Missouri native and World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson. They are coming back this fall for the Legends Charity Challenge on Saturday, September 11 at Norwood Hills Country Club.