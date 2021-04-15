Jack Nicklaus redesigning Normandie to make it a ‘Signature Golf Course’

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus of the United States plays the opening tee shot on the first tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Normandie Golf Course is getting a boost from Jack Nicklaus. FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne says that he will lead redesign and fundraising efforts for the historic course, which opened in 1901. Nicklaus Design will help renovate the Normandie Golf Course. The services will be donated.

The goal is to have a positive impact for north St. Louis County. The revitalization of the golf course will hopefully help the community around it to thrive.

The world-class golfer will also help in fundraising efforts for construction and to purchase the property from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Normandie will become a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

“The appeal of this project to me was to be involved in an effort that could serve as a catalyst to change needed in our country today, beginning with parts of St. Louis County,” writes Jack Nicklaus. “Restoring Normandie for a community in need will have a long-lasting positive impact on the lives of youth in St. Louis.”

Several other local charitable organizations are involved in the project including, the Metropolitan Golf Foundation, and Beyond Housing.

Nicklaus will be in St. Louis County this summer for a charity event at the Norwood Hills Country Club. The inaugural Legends Luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 29. It features Nicklaus and Missouri native and World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson. They are coming back this fall for the Legends Charity Challenge on Saturday, September 11 at Norwood Hills Country Club.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News