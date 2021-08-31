Jake Paul beats McCluer High School grad Tyron Woodley in boxing match

CLEVELAND – McCluer High School graduate Tyron Woodley fought in the boxing ring against social media star Jake Paul Sunday night.
Woodley now usually fights MMA style. He is also a former two-time All-American wrestler for Mizzou. Woodley landed some big blows early on in the fight, but Paul won in a split decision.
Reports say Woodley was paid between $500,000 and $1 million to participate in the fight.
The judges scored the match 77-75 and 78-74 for Paul (4-0, 3 KOs). The third judge scored the match 77-75 in favor of Woodley.