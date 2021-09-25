Jameson Williams’ 3 TD effort top St. Louis performance in college football for week 4

Jameson Williams scored three touchdowns for Alabama vs. the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday. Photo by University of Alabama

ST. LOUIS- Week four of the 2021 college football season brought rough results for the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois, but did feature a number of standout performances from players from our area who dot the rosters of college football programs around the country. Here’s a look at some of the best of the best.

Jameson Williams/WR Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates with tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) after Billingsley’s touchdown against Southern Miss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Cardinal Ritter alum returned the opening kickoff against Southern Miss 100 yards for a touchdown in Alabama’s 63-14 win. It was the start of a busy night.

Jameson Williams goes 100 Yards for a Touchdown 😁🔥 pic.twitter.com/slYrxvTtyo — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) September 25, 2021

He wasn’t done.

In the second half he took another kick to the house.

“He’s an electrifying player,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban told ESPN after the game.

Sam LaPorta/TE Iowa

The Highland grad had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State

Colorado State defensive back Tywan Francis (8) tackles Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) on a run after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

Hassan Haskins/RB Michigan

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

The Eureka alum had two touchdowns and 41 yards rushing in Michigan’s 20-13 win over Rutgers

Kaleb Eleby/QB Western Michigan

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Pattonville alum threw for 200 yards and had 2 touchdowns on 17-28 completions in Western Michigan’s 23-3 over San Jose State.

Antonio Johnson/DB Texas A&M

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) attempts to evade a tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27), defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) and defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

In Saturday’s 20-10 loss against Arkansas, Johnson was tied for the team lead with 8 total tackles.

Aqeel Glass/QB Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass (4) passes against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the first half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference NCAA college football game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Lutheran North grad passed for 405 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions on 27-of-39 attempts in Alabama A&M’s 45-35 win over Tuskegee.

QB Cade Brister/QB & LB Drew Seers/Lindenwood

The Fort Zumwalt North grad passed for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for another in Lindenwood’s 28-16 road win over the University of Findlay (OH). On the other side of the ball, Parkway West alum Drew Seers led the Lions in tackles with 11.