Jameson Williams’ 3 TD effort top St. Louis performance in college football for week 4

ST. LOUIS- Week four of the 2021 college football season brought rough results for the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois, but did feature a number of standout performances from players from our area who dot the rosters of college football programs around the country. Here’s a look at some of the best of the best.
Jameson Williams/WR Alabama
The Cardinal Ritter alum returned the opening kickoff against Southern Miss 100 yards for a touchdown in Alabama’s 63-14 win. It was the start of a busy night.
He wasn’t done.
In the second half he took another kick to the house.
“He’s an electrifying player,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban told ESPN after the game.
Sam LaPorta/TE Iowa
The Highland grad had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State
Hassan Haskins/RB Michigan
The Eureka alum had two touchdowns and 41 yards rushing in Michigan’s 20-13 win over Rutgers
Kaleb Eleby/QB Western Michigan
The Pattonville alum threw for 200 yards and had 2 touchdowns on 17-28 completions in Western Michigan’s 23-3 over San Jose State.
Antonio Johnson/DB Texas A&M
In Saturday’s 20-10 loss against Arkansas, Johnson was tied for the team lead with 8 total tackles.
Aqeel Glass/QB Alabama A&M
The Lutheran North grad passed for 405 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions on 27-of-39 attempts in Alabama A&M’s 45-35 win over Tuskegee.
QB Cade Brister/QB & LB Drew Seers/Lindenwood
The Fort Zumwalt North grad passed for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for another in Lindenwood’s 28-16 road win over the University of Findlay (OH). On the other side of the ball, Parkway West alum Drew Seers led the Lions in tackles with 11.