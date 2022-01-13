Jameson Williams declares for NFL draft

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Texas A&M during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

ST. LOUIS- Days after leaving what would be his final college football game with a knee injury in the national championship game against Georgia, University of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams announced he would enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

He confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Williams, who graduated from Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis before going to Ohio State and transferring to Alabama in time for the 2021 season, became the Crimson Tide’s top receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young’s favorite target.

Williams earned Associated Press first team All-American honors as a receiver but was also a standout kick returner. He set the school’s single season record of four touchdowns that went for 70 or more yards, and had 11 that were at least thirty yards, a stat that was tops in the nation.

Williams went down with a knee injury in Monday’s national title game against Georgia. ESPN reports that it is a torn left ACL. While the injury will likely keep him from doing much in the way of pre-draft workouts, Williams is still considered one of the top wideouts in the upcoming class.