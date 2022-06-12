ST. CHARLES — In February, Lindenwood University announced it’s moving to NCAA Division I competition.

As Lindenwood prepares to move up, the school introduced Jason Coomer, its new athletics director. His task is to lead the school’s transition to the Division I level.



Coomer previously served as Deputy AD at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. During his 14-year tenure with SIU Edwardsville, the school made a similar move.



Fox 2’s Kevin Ryans met with Jason Coomer to discuss the long process of moving up to the NCAA Division I level and what is in store for the athletic programs.