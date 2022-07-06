Former Cardinals and recently retired baseball player Jon Jay is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday. Jay has started a new local foundation, the Jay Family Foundation to benefit local youth. Jay reflects on his time with the Cardinals. He played in St. Louis from 2010-15. In retirement, Jay has moved to the area, his wife is a native St. Louisan.
Jay retires in St. Louis, hosting charity event
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
July 14 2022 04:47 am