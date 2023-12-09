LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Missouri Tigers for the fourth consecutive game with a 71-62 win in Allen Fieldhouse.

It is the closest margin and lowest-scoring game between the two teams since the rivalry was reignited in 2021.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 15-6 lead while Kansas only made two of their first 12 shots. Mizzou extended that lead to 20-12 halfway through the first half before the Jayhawks began working their way back into the game.

Mid-range jumpers and stops on defense carried a 20-2 run in the last six minutes of the half to give the Jayhawks a 41-29 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Jayhawks led by as many as 18 at one point, but Mizzou stuck around, closing the margin to single digits multiple times during the second half.

KU only shot 3 for 10 from three and 45% from the field but shot 88% from the free throw line compared to Mizzou’s 40% shooting, 33% from three and 69% from the free throw line.

Sean East II led Mizzou with 21 points on 8 for 15 shooting (2-4 from three), while Nick Honor also added 17 points.

Kevin McCullar led the Jayhawks with 17 points on 4 for 15 shooting (1-4 3FG, 8-9 free throws). Center Hunter Dickinson recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

KJ Adams also had 17 points and five assists.

Columbia native Dajuan Harris garnered eight points and five assists. Mizzou comes to Kansas City to play Seton Hall at T-Mobile Center next Sunday at 4 p.m.

Kansas is on the road to Indiana on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.