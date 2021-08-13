Jayson Tatum giving computer lab to ‘second home’ at St. Louis city community center

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Boston. Tatum scored 60 points to lead the Celtics to a 143-140 victory in overtime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ST. LOUIS- Before he the gold medal, before the NBA scoring explosions, before he was a (Duke) Blue Devil or a (Chaminade) Red Devil, he spent time at the Wohl Community Center in St. Louis.

A few years after he paid for a new basketball floor to be installed in the center’s gym, he’s giving back to the facility he’s described as a second home growing up again. Next Friday, Tatum’s foundation and the city of St. Louis will unveil the Wohl Community Center’s first computer lab. The center lab which will be converted from one of the center’s library study rooms, will have 12 new computers and two printers.

He’s also planning to outfit between 100-150 kids with back to school supplies, Beats headphones and Celtics gear, according to Evelyn Rice, Commissioner of Recreation for the city of St. Louis.

Rice says Tatum plans a September 17 basketball camp at the center, separate from his foundation’s basketball camp set for Chaminade the two following days. Rice credits Tatum for requiring campers at the Wohl camps to write an essay about the importance of sportsmanship and conflict resolution in order to earn a spot.

For more information about the Wohl Community Center Camp, contact the center at 367-2292.