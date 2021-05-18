Jayson Tatum pumps in 50, bests Bradley Beal in Chaminade-themed NBA Play-In matchup

For the second time this season, Jayson Tatum put up 50 points or more, hitting for 50 in the NBA’s Play-in Tournament matchup for the Boston Celtics against the Washington Wizards.

The feat came in a contest featuring two former Chaminade Red Devils in Tatum, and the man who helped mentor him, Washington’s Bradley Beal, as Tatum led Boston to a 118-110 win that sends the Celtics into a first round playoff matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

"I didn't want to lose to Brad – I'm not gonna hear *that* for the rest of my career." – Jayson Tatum on dropping 50 in the Celtics' win over the Wizards and his childhood friend Bradley Beal 😂 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 19, 2021

Tuesday night marked the third time in less than two months that Tatum reached at least 50 points. He had 53 against the Minnesota Timberwolves April 9 and 60 against the Spurs April 30.

Beal, who is dealing with a tender left hamstring, didn’t have his usual explosiveness early on, had 22 points for Washington.

The Wizards will now play the Indiana Pacers Thursday night for the right to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.