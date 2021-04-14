Jayson Tatum says his lungs need inhaler months after COVID-19 diagnosis

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, hits a shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

ST. LOUIS–With just over a month of the NBA regular season left, the Boston Celtics are moving up the standings after a rough start of the season that included the challenges of fighting COVID.

St. Louis native Jayson Tatum missed time due to the virus months ago, and has put up some of the league’s best performances as of late, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors thanks to a 53 point effort last week against Minnesota. He’s the youngest Celtics player to achieve the feat.

After a game-sealing three pointer Tuesday against Portland, Tatum revealed that he’s been on an inhaler to help his lungs post-COVID, and that he still isn’t 100 percent.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THREE pic.twitter.com/vDfV7eBa65 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 14, 2021

“It’s a process. It takes a long time. I take an inhaler before the game since I’ve tested positive. This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs, and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that’s something different.

Here's Jayson Tatum responding to a question from Rachel Nichols about where's he at almost 3 months after testing positive for COVID-19. He now takes an inhaler to "open up his lungs." The virus is different for everyone, but this something to note as Raptors return from COVID pic.twitter.com/Tr9zDe4ciL — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) April 14, 2021