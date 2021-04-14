Jayson Tatum says his lungs need inhaler months after COVID-19 diagnosis

ST. LOUIS–With just over a month of the NBA regular season left, the Boston Celtics are moving up the standings after a rough start of the season that included the challenges of fighting COVID.
St. Louis native Jayson Tatum missed time due to the virus months ago, and has put up some of the league’s best performances as of late, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors thanks to a 53 point effort last week against Minnesota. He’s the youngest Celtics player to achieve the feat.
After a game-sealing three pointer Tuesday against Portland, Tatum revealed that he’s been on an inhaler to help his lungs post-COVID, and that he still isn’t 100 percent.
“It’s a process. It takes a long time. I take an inhaler before the game since I’ve tested positive. This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs, and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that’s something different.