Two Jets goals in an 18 second spanned doomed the Blues in their 4-2 loss up in Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first period the Jets scored on a goal from David Gustafsson, then just 18 seconds later, Mason Appleton also lit the lamp giving Winnipeg a 2-0 advantage. Pavel Buchnevich returned to the lineup and scored the Blues first power play goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1 after two periods.

Down 3-1, the Blues pulled their goalie with four minutes remaining in the game. Robert Thomas scored to cut the Jets lead to 3-2. But Winnipeg would add an empty net goal to close the scoring at 4-2.

The Blues four game road trip continues on Thursday in Calgary against the Flames.