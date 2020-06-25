Breaking News
Jim Edmonds on Baseball’s return

Sports

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds on Wednesday. The former Cardinals center fielder and current broadcaster offers his opinions on what this 2020 baseball season will accomplish.

