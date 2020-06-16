On the night of the big premiere of the Mark McGwire documentary on ESPN, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks with former Cardinals General Manager Walt Jocketty. Among the topics they discussed:
How did Jocketty get McGwire to agree to a trade with the Cardinals
McGwire’s 70 home run season in 1998
The steroid use by McGwire while with the Cards
Jocketty saying the McGwire deal was the best trade he ever made..
Jocketty talks the McGwire years in St. Louis
