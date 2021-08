Fox Sports lead announcer and St. Louis’ own Joe Buck is this weeks guest host on the game show “Jeopardy”. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne got Joe’s analysis of how the week went on the popular game show. Buck’s shows were taped back in May.

The show is giving back to these guest hosts by matching the money contestants make to the host’s charity of choice. Joe Buck chose “Kid Smart” a local organization that donates school supplies to kids in the St. Louis area.