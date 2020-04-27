Joe Buck on dealing with the Coronavirus

Joe Buck, the Fox Sports lead play by play broadcaster and St. Louis native has tried to keep busy during the sports shut down due to the coronavirus. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne “zoomed” with Buck this week.

Among the topics during their chat:

Golf looking to be the first sport to return since the coronavirus shutdown.

How Joe and his family are doing during the pandemic. Buck has kept his play by play skills sharp by voicing over video sent in by fans and putting in on Twitter. Joe is also doing a podcast with Oliver Hudson, called “Daddy Issues”.

Buck on how much he misses sports, especially his beloved St. Louis Blues and Cardinals.

Buck talks about his kids, including his oldest daughter, Natalie, who’s acting in New York and Hollywood.