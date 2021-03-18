Joe Thuney ready to ‘put my head down and work’ as part of Chiefs offensive line

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: Joe Thuney #62 of the New England Patriots reacts following the teams 18-12 defeat against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

Thuney signed a 5-year $80 million contract with the Chiefs after spending those five seasons with the New England Patriots.

“It’s always been such a great organization. huge fan base. Iust wanted to be part of this team that’s had so much success recently,” Thuney said. “I know there’s a lot of special players here and a lot of special coaches. The whole community seems to rally around KC and I just want to do what I can to help the team.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion brings experience, discipline and the “Patriot way” to the new-look offensive line. Thuney was flagged only three times in the 2020 regular season and was not flagged once in 2019.

“I take that mindset personally, wherever I am in my career,” Thuney said. “I know there are still so many things I can improve on, so many things I can get better at.”

Listed as a guard, Thuney said he is willing to play anywhere on the line, as long as is helps the team.

“I just want to help the team wherever I can in any capacity,” Thuney said. “I just want to contribute to winning, that’s really my main thing. So wherever that is, that’s fine with me.”

Thuney is no stranger to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As a Patriot, he played against the Chiefs three times in their home stadium, including the 2018 AFC Championship victory.

“It was electric,” Thuney said.

Thuney joins Kyle Long as the new offensive lineman in the Chiefs locker room and the two got to know each other over dinner at Q39.

“I just want to come in and work hard everyday. Try to show the guys that I can contribute and help the team,” Thuney said. “I just want to come in and help do what I can and put my head down and work.”

The pair will be in charge of protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team pursues their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

“It’s such an explosive offense. Never out of the game, never out of the fight,” Thuney said. “Always got a chance, you can score from anywhere on the field it seems. It’s a very potent dangerous offense and I just want to come in and help contribute whatever I can.”

Thuney said he’s excited to meet and play with the Super Bowl LIV MVP and contribute to the team’s success.

“I know what he’s all about, how hard he works, how he approaches the game,” Thuney said. “It’ll be great to block for him and I’m excited to play with him.”