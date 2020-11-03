John Burroughs alum Chris Booker paves unlikely football path to Ohio State

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Two weeks into the Ohio State Buckeye football season, the players you would expect to hear about making a difference have generally been the players you would expect. Quarterback Justin Fields. Wide Receiver Chris Olave, among others. But ask yourself if you had Chris Booker on your list?

Booker is a senior walk-on wide receiver from St. Louis who played locally at John Burroughs before graduating and going to Dayton out of high school. He later transferred to Ohio State where he played on a club football team before he was ultimately discovered by the Buckeyes last summer. He didn’t play a down in 2019.

Fast forward to the season opener for Ohio State versus Nebraska.

My @OhioStateFB followers should enjoy this clip and, honestly, so should #Huskers fans who just love great hustle/effort. Watch #tOSU special teams specialist Chris Booker (#86). He comes flying downfield, running past #Husker defenders, through 2 blockers to make tackle. Wow! pic.twitter.com/lvSyJOwa4c — Chaz in SoCal ❄️ (@Chaz_in_Socal) October 30, 2020

Booker’s work earned him Special Teams Player of the week for one of the best programs in the country.

2017: Not playing football

2018: Plays club football

2019: Joins the Buckeyes

2020: Special Teams Player of the Game in the first game of the year 👏👏👏



Well done @cbooks13 ‼️#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/4O4yLHvSbm — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 25, 2020

In the days after the Nebraska win, it was Booker who found himself requested on the interview circuit.

“I missed it. Once I got back up at the Varsity level I really started falling in love” with it again,” Eleven Warriors reported.

“I asked him in the team meeting, how many stars were you?” Head Coach Ryan Day said after the Nebraska win. “He said zero… It just goes to show you when somebody wants something enough and they have a big enough heart, anything’s possible. What an inspirational story, and that was really, really cool to see.”

The opening weeks of the Ohio State season have offered another bit of inspiration from St. Louis. Kamryn Babb, the CBC grad who hasn’t played football since his junior year of high school due to knee injuries, saw the field for the first time in college on special teams against Nebraska, and again against Penn State.

If all goes as hoped, this fall will represent the beginning of Kamryn Babb's bounce-back story: https://t.co/9452emtyGf — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) October 1, 2020