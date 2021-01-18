John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford chooses Notre Dame over Mizzou, others

CHESTERFIELD, Mo- Notre Dame’s string of luck of getting top defensive line talent out of the St. Louis region continued Monday, with news that Tyson Ford, a four star defensive lineman from John Burroughs in the class of 2022, verbally committed to the Fighting Irish over a field of finalists which included Missouri, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The earliest Ford could sign a letter of intent would be December.

Ford follows Lutheran St. Charles lineman Gabriel Rubio, who just signed with Notre Dame last month as part of the 2021 class.

The news caught the attention of Jonathan Bonner, a Parkway Central graduate who later played in South Bend.

St. Louis is well-represented on the offensive side of the ball as well in South Bend, with Vianney RB Kyren Williams poised for possible Heisman contention next season following a standout redshirt freshman season.