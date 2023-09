Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with golf legend John Daly. The former major golf champion is in St. Louis to compete in this weekend’s Ascension Charity Classic. Daly comments on the upcoming tournament and it’s success in it’s first two years. Daly also comments on his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals and his take on their struggles this season.

