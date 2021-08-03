John Deere Classic moved a week earlier after PGA, European Tour alliance

The John Deere Classic will be played from June 27-July 3 in 2022 — two weeks before the British Open.

The announcement of the new season’s schedule was part of the unveiling of new details on what the PGA Tour and European Tour are calling the “Strategic Alliance.”

The “most significant piece,” according to the PGA news release, is that three tournaments will be co-sanctioned and count on both the PGA Tour’s FedExCup and the European Tour’s Race to Dubai next season: the Barbasol Championship; the Barracuda Championship; and the Genesis Scottish Open.

The Genesis Scottish Open (July 4-10) retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open Championship (July 11-17), a date confirmed through to 2025. The player field will be a split between members of both tours.

