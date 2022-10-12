Edwardsville High School golfer Nicole Johnson is the first female state champion in school history. Johnson shot a two day total of 138 (6 under par) last weekend at the state tournament to win the Class 2 title. The championship caps a terrific high school career for her. Johnson won four Southwestern Conference titles and 22 tournaments overall. She will continue her golf career in college at Middle Tennessee with aspirations to play on the pro tour after that. For now, Nicole Johnson is soaking in being a state champ.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction