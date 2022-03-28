ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Join FOX 2 and KPLR 11, along with Audacy radio stations Y98 and 102.5 KEZK as we team up to host the biggest Opening Day rally in St. Louis!

The rally is free for the best fans in baseball and includes food and beverages for purchase, giveaways, games and live entertainment for the entire family.

Opening Day Rally:

Thursday, April 7th from 10am – 2pm

Kiener Plaza

The biggest un-official holiday in St. Louis is back! Join us downtown as we celebrate before the Cardinals Home Opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

