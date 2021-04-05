Journey to Tokyo: Greg Massialas, Olympic Coach of the Year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greg Massialas was ten years old when he first discovered the sport of fencing. His family had just moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan from Greece.

“And I started fencing the first summer,” he said. “I was a competitive swimmer at the time. And so, my dad said, ‘in the summer, do something else.’ Through the Ann Arbor Parks and Rec Department they offered fencing. They said try it out, see what happens. And I really enjoyed it.”

That was in the 1960’s. He had no idea that more than 50 years later, fencing would be his life’s work.

Or that that work would be rewarded with Greg Massialas recently being named Team USA’s Olympic Coach of the Year.

“It was great to hear,” said Massialas. “My phone was bombarded, my email on my laptop. A great response from the world community, because I had people from Australia, from China, from all over the place that have been sort of congratulating me.”

It is well-deserved.

The U.S. men’s foil team ended the 2019-2020 season ranked No. 1 in the world. Helping that ranking was the team’s first-ever senior world championship.

“Sort of got the monkey off our back,” said Massialas. “Because we’ve been ranked No. 1 in the world before. In 2018, we won every World Cup, first time that ever happened.”

Now, he is hoping an Olympic gold medal can happen for the first time. In Rio, his team won bronze.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News