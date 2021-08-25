Judge to hear motion from NFL today in Rams relocation lawsuit

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis lawsuit over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles is back in court Wednesday morning.

A circuit judge is scheduled to hear a motion by the NFL and the Rams for a summary judgment in their favor.

A ruling from the judge on July 12 said the league and Rams owner Stan Kroenke must provide access to their financial records. Those records could eventually help a jury determine the size of any punitive damages.

Randy Karraker, the morning host for 101 ESPN Radio, was inside the courtroom and heard the evidence revealed. He believes one of the strongest pieces of discovery supporting the claim the team never planned on staying in St. Louis, came from a phone call involving Rams owner Kroenke, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and two other team owners.

Karraker said that call revealed Kroenke asked to keep quiet news he was buying land in Los Angeles and planning to build a stadium.

“This is well before the team obviously moved and while the NFL was still encouraging St. Louis to build a stadium and yet, Kroenke is secretly telling the commissioner of the league and a couple of really high-profile owners that he’s building a stadium in L.A. and he’s buying land to do so,” Karraker said.

St. Louis-area attorney Jay Kanzler is not associated with the lawsuit. He said the decision to allow access to the financials of Kroenke, the NFL, and a few other owners is a good sign for the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in January 2022.