Justin Faulk joins Blues Covid-19 list

St. Louis Blues’ Justin Faulk skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Justin Faulk became the second Blues player to land on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the team announced goalie Jordan Binnington had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and placed into the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol. Faulk was set to play in tonight’s Blues at Lightning game, Moments before the start of the game, Faulk was announced as a late scratch. Then shortly after, the Blues placed Faulk on that same Covid-19 protocols list. He becomes the ninth Blues player to be on the Covid list. Currently three Blues players are in the NHL’s Covid protocol, Tyler Bozak, Binnington and now Faulk.

