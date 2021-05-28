Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown talks new leadership role, jersey number

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After joining the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown is getting his first taste of being part of Chiefs Kingdom during OTAs.

He may be a new member of the Chiefs, but his experience in the league has placed him in a leadership role, especially for rookie linemen experiencing the NFL for the first time.

“It’s not easy to make it into this league, and it’s definitely not easy to stay in it and my big thing and the big thing that I emphasize to them, is the understanding that this is what we do for a living,” Brown said.

The Chiefs offensive line received a major rebuild after the Super Bowl LV loss in February.

The team cut starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher and added offensive lineman Brown, Joe Thuney, Kyle Long, Austin Blythe in free agency and Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith through the 2021 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft pick Lucas Niang also returns after opting out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to have fun with it and you got to enjoy it and understand that once the pads come on, once the lights come on, we’re going to be the most physical group in the NFL,” Brown said.

Brown wore No. 78 during his time in Baltimore. The number his late father wore during his time in the NFL and a number Brown holds near and dear to his heart.

For the Chiefs, Brown will be wearing No. 57, honoring his father and a mentor from Oklahoma.

“I feel like 57 gave me the opportunity to represent two men that had an incredible impact on my life, that being Jammal Brown wearing 55 and my dad wearing 77 and 78. I would have got 75, but Mike [Remmers] had 75,” Brown said. “I thought it was a great number. I definitely thought it was unique, but it definitely give me the opportunity to represent those men.”

Brown and the other new offensive line pieces set their sites on training camp ahead of a 2021 season where the Chiefs will look to appear in their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News