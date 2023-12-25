KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a few things at stake when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas.

With a win, the Chiefs would be at 10-5, good for third in the AFC standings.

It would also be the team’s ninth straight season with 10 wins under head coach Andy Reid. With nine straight 10-win seasons, Reid would pass George Seifert (eight, 1989-96) for the second most consecutive 10-win seasons as an NFL head coach.

There are also a few more milestones that could be broken on Monday.

With 217 career passing touchdowns, QB Patrick Mahomes needs four more to pass PFHOF QB Dan Marino (220) for the most in a player’s first seven seasons. Mahomes would reach this mark despite only having been the full-time starter for six seasons.

Mahomes has 3,703 passing yards this season. With 297 more passing yards he can reach 4,000 on the season, a mark he has surpassed in each of his five seasons as the team’s full-time starting QB. He would tie PFHOF quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning (six) for the fifth-most consecutive 4,000 passing-yard seasons in NFL history.

With 51 touchdown connections, Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce currently sit in a tie for third all-time for most QB-TE touchdown connections in NFL history. With one more they, can pass QB Drew Brees and TE Jimmy Graham (51) for third all-time.

With 74 career receiving touchdowns, Kelce needs just one more to pass Jason Witten for fifth-most as a tight end (74) in NFL history. The 74 receiving touchdowns also put Kelce three shy of passing PFHOF TE Tony Gonzalez (76) for most in franchise history. With 77 total career touchdowns scored, Kelce is seven shy of passing Priest Holmes (83) for the franchise record.

With 924 receiving yards this season, Kelce needs 76 more to reach the 1,000-yard mark for his eighth consecutive season. His seven straight seasons are already a franchise record and an NFL record for a tight end. Eight straight would tie three other players for the fourth-most consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons in NFL history.

RB Isiah Pacheco has accumulated 1,609 career rushing yards, the fourth most by a Chiefs player in his first two seasons. With 108 more rushing yards he can pass RB Abner Haynes (1,716) for the third most rushing yards in a player’s first two seasons in franchise history.

Pacheco has 11 rushing touchdowns in his career, the fifth most in a player’s first two seasons in franchise history. With three more, he can pass RB Billy Jackson (13) for fourth.

WR Rashee Rice has seven touchdowns thus far in his rookie season. With one more, he can tie HB Johnny Robinson and RB Mike Garrett (eight) for fifth most touchdowns in franchise history as a rookie.

Rice has 68 receptions this season, the second most in franchise history for a rookie. With three more catches, he can pass WR Dwayne Bowe (70) for most receptions as a rookie in franchise history.

Playing in his second season DE George Karlaftis has 15.0 career sacks, tied for fifth most in a player’s first two seasons in franchise history. With 0.5 more sacks this season, he can pass DE Art Still (15.0) for sole possession of fifth most and with one more, he can pass OLB Justin Houston and DE Tamba Hali (15.5).