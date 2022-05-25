KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation is encouraging teens to give back this summer.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation launched “Volunteer for 15“, a new initiative that encourages people between the ages of 11 and 18 to volunteer 15 hours during their summer break.

“I think so many kids in middle school and high school don’t realize how much of an impact they can make in their own communities by helping others,” Mahomes said. “I’m inspired by the YVC youth volunteers, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this summer.”

Volunteers can register through the Youth Volunteer Corps and pledge to volunteer in-person or virtually,

The first 500 volunteers to register and complete the 15 hours will receive a “Volunteer for 15” T-shirt. The volunteer who completes the most hours this summer will receive an autograph from Mahomes.

The program starts on June 1 and runs through the end of August.