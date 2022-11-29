LAS VEGAS – The best-of-the-best in the NFL will come together for Pro Bowl weekend ahead of Super Bowl LVII in February and ahead of the second phase of voting, five Kansas City Chiefs players lead their respective positions in votes.

For the AFC, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (87,384), tight end Travis Kelce (85,785), center Creed Humphrey (36,383), defensive tackle Chris Jones (60,051) and return specialist Isiah Pacheco (40,453) are the front runners.

While Mahomes, Kelce and Jones seek their fifth, eighth and fourth Pro Bowls, respectively, Humphrey looks to earn his first in his sophomore season alongside rookie Pacheco.

Mahomes and Kelce are among the top-five vote-getters overall, trailing only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

WR Justin Jefferson – 90,313

QB Patrick Mahomes – 87,384

TE Travis Kelce – 85,785

RB Saquon Barkley – 83,947

WR Tyreek Hill – 83,576

The Chiefs have the third most votes by team, trailing the Vikings and the Baltimore Ravens.

On December 1, the second phase of Pro Bowl voting begins. Fans can continue to vote online and will also be able to use #ProBowlVote along with the player’s name on Twitter.

Rosters will be announced on December 16 and will be determined by a combination of fan, player and coach votes.

The 2023 Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 5.