KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The holiday season is all about making memories with friends and family.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he enjoys those special times with wife Brittany, daughter Sterling, and new son Bronze.

Mahomes shared a picture in his Instagram stories showing Sterling sitting on Santa’s lap. Brittany added it was the first time her daughter met the Jolly Old Elf.

During an interview with The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Mahomes shared more details about Sterling and Santa.

“It was awesome, man. We got to do it at the Chiefs’ Christmas party, which is always a great event for us. She wasn’t too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie, the mascot,” Mahomes said.

He went on to say Sterling is a “pretty calm” kid, but that KC Wolf has a lot of energy and that could be part of the issue.

This Christmas is also a first for Mahomes’ son Bronze. The little boy was born less than a month ago.

Mahomes said the Chiefs have the perfect holiday schedule this year, playing Saturday on Christmas Eve instead of waiting for kickoff on Christmas Day.

“We got the luck of the schedule where we’re playing Saturday morning, Christmas Eve. So hopefully you go out there and try to win the game and then you can have all the family in town. Coach Reid will give us Sunday off – Christmas Day off. The schedule worked out perfect for us to go out there, have some fun on Christmas Eve, try to get a win and have Christmas Eve and Christmas Day off,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday.