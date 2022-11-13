KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the Chiefs win on Sunday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out of the game after a hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

Multiple players expressed their disdain on the play. Justin Reid, who is also a safety explained his thoughts.

“That play was unnecessary,” Reid Said. He also stated he felt that the play could’ve been prevented. “Keep your head up, your eyes open when you make a tackle. I’ve had a ton of big hits in my career, not once have I ever had helmet-to-helmet to contact with it. We gone through the career of my five years, hand-full of big hits, not once have I had a hit like that.”

A flag was not called on the play and Smith-Schuster was diagnosed with a concussion after the game.

“We were pissed. That’s the only way to describe it, we were mad.

Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had to leave the game after a similar hit from Cisco a few plays later. He would return to the game, but was not happy with the play.

“Those kind of hits are not welcome in this game, because we’re all playing and putting our lives on the line every single play and you never want to see a guy go down like that,” Valdes-Scantling said. “For me to come in and get the same kind of hit two plays later and there’s no flag, no penalty, you know, are they protecting us?”

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco said he was emotional about the injury to Smith-Schuster.

“Honestly, that right there, it brought tears to my eyes. For me, to fumble, then JuJu getting hit. I haven’t cried since college. I felt every emotion right there. It just brought that dawg out.

He even said he went to Smith-Schuster after the game to share how he felt.

I was ready to play hard and I know JuJu is good now. I had to tell him when I got back in here ‘You brought tears to my eyes, I put in that work for you.’ For him telling me that he recovered and to get that respect off of him, you know, it’s a brotherhood,” Pacheco said.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also spoke about the situation.

“I know he wasn’t trying to,” Mahomes said. “You want to do your best to try and get that stuff out the league so that we can have those guys out there playing and being safe.”

Mahomes also said he saw Smith-Schuster after the game and he seemed like his normal self.