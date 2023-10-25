KANSAS CITY, Mo. – NFL insiders have confirmed defensive end Frank Clark is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks.

Josina Anderson of CBS was the first to report on X that Frank Clark is flying into Seattle on Wednesday to visit with the team.

Shortly thereafter, Ian Rappaport confirmed that Clark is “in fact signing with the Seahawks after he passes his physical on Wednesday.”

Word of the imminent signing spilled into the Kansas City Chiefs’ media session on Wednesday, where a reporter asked star defensive tackle Chris Jones how he felt about the move:

Chris Jones on Clark to Seattle: “I think that will be a remarkable thing for him … Seattle, hometown team, team that drafted him. It’s good. That’s my brother.” — mentions he talked to him last night. https://t.co/MBbIHBfxxo — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 25, 2023

Clark spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle before spending the following four years in KC.

About a week ago, soon after getting let go by the Denver Broncos, Clark was in Kansas City and at Chiefs facilities getting a physical done. The two sides appear to have passed on each other in light of this new development.

Clark is the Chiefs all-time postseason sack leader with 10.5, and third all-time across the NFL for postseason sacks (13.5) since the league began recording them in 1982.

The edge rusher recorded a total of 34 sacks for KC and 38 sacks for Seattle in each of those four-year stints. He was only able to see the field in two games for the Broncos and failed to produce more than four total tackles and zero sacks.

Clark hopes to revitalize his career with the 4-2 Seahawks as the NFL enters the middle part of the season. Interestingly enough, Seattle is already doing well this season at taking down opposing quarterbacks (tied for fourth across NFL).

But so are the Chiefs (tied for fifth across NFL). Both teams rank in the top-five in total sacks.