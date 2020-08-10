A look inside Chiefs preparations on what would have been a game week

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week would have been the start of preparation for the first preseason game at Arrowhead, which means the Bengals would have been in town.

Instead, it’s still only helmets and padded shirts as they ramp up to normal practice. But without game situations, how are they preparing for games one month away from the regular season?

“We will hit every situation that we can think of,” head coach Andy Reid said. “I’m sure there will be something that will pop up, but for the most part, we’ll have everything taken care of situationally.”

Reid mentioned the ramp-up period allows for extra practices in pads. It’s different in 2020, but Patrick Mahomes seems ready for everything different.

“Every morning, you’re going in with an open mind prepared for whatever comes your way,” he said. “You have to take advantage of every single rep you have. Practices are going to mean that much more. Coach Reid is going to put us in situations that’s going to be game-like situations.”

Mahomes also believes the new additions will fall right in and everyone, physically, is in great shape. The mental part?

“It’s hard to reenact these reps on Zoom meetings, so as these guys are getting more and more reps and we’re putting in new plays, I think the Coaches are doing a good job of emphasizing the details of every single play so that, when we hit that field on that Thursday night, that we play fast and we play Chiefs football.”

Other notes: Andy Reid said safety Juan Thornhill and lineman Martinas Rankin both are on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Reid said, for both, they are making good progress but are not ready yet.

It will certainly be a slow and steady progression for the whole team before opening one of the most unique seasons in NFL history.