KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most iconic voices ever has a good taste when it comes to football teams.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, legendary actor Morgan Freeman was asked if he was a big Kansas City Chiefs fan.

His response? “Yes.”

He was then asked about his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, and it’s safe to say his only focus is what happens on the field.

“I don’t think about them… at all,” Freeman said.

The Oscar-winning actor then proceeded to talk about the greatness of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s great to watch Pat run. You know, escape. He’s got a rifle for an arm, that’s all good. That’s what I’m interested in,” Freeman said.

Freeman joins a large cast of people who’ve developed an affinity and intrigue in watching the Chiefs outside of the Kansas City area, in large part due to their near-unprecedented success over the last five seasons.

With Freeman stating his alliance with the Chiefs, you have to wonder if we’ll ever see him in attendance at Arrowhead.

You can see the interview here.