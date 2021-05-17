After opting out of 2020 season, Lucas Niang is back, ready for Chiefs football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “I don’t regret my decision. At the time, I thought it was the best decision to make for me. I was thinking long term and that’s what I decided,” Lucas Niang said.

After opting out of the past season due to COVID-19, its back to football for the Chiefs 2020 3rd Round Draft Pick Niang.

“He actually came in better shape than he came in last year, so that’s a plus. You know he’s been doing stuff, so he came in and looked like he got right back into it. For what we asked him to do he was fine,” Head Coach Andy Reid said.

While not playing football, Niang says been doing his best to stay in shape.

“I was just working out four days a week whether that be on the field or in the weight room stuff, but I did a lot of football stuff week in and week out,” Niang said. “I was watching so I wanted to get back out there and stay sharp.”

Now he’s getting acclimated to new teammates on the offensive line and 4 offensive installs in rookie camp before hitting OTAs with the veterans and practicing with more than 4 linemen.

“He’s done a nice job in this camp. He’s a big man, really a big man. And he has these beautiful feet. I look forward to getting him back in the pads at training camp and moving around,” Reid said.