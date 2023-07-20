SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some explosive running backs to give the ball to.

Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco, along with undrafted rookie Deneric Prince and 10-year veteran Jerick McKinnon, make up the top three backs in the RB room.

In the offseason, it was reported that Pacheco was playing with a torn labrum and broken hand during the season. Coach Andy Reid confirmed had surgery this offseason.

The Vineland, New Jersey, native said he feels great right now and expects to be 100% when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

“It’s a process that takes time and for me to just continue to listen to the staff and trust in myself,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco’s shoulder was already injured in the AFC Championship game; he suffered his hand injury in that game as well. But with two weeks to recover before the Super Bowl, he said the shoulder injury didn’t bother him during the game because of his recovery.

For now, during training camp, he has a yellow non-contact jersey on, along with only participating in individual drills as he gets back into shape since he couldn’t train much in the offseason. Doing what the coaches and medical staff tell him to is a high priority for him.

But he’s still yelling and dancing in practice to encourage his teammates as he gets back into shape.

On the docket for his expectations this year: fine-tuning the little things to get better at along with gaining 1,000 rushing yards.

And it all starts at camp in St. Joseph.

“This is where you get the most out of it,” he said. “Ain’t nothing better than the camp when you with your guys and pushing each other day in, day out to get better.”