KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It will be easier than ever for Kansas City Chiefs fans flying to Las Vegas to catch the Chiefs-Raiders game in November.

Allegiant said it added an additional nonstop flight from KCI Airport to Las Vegas just for Chiefs Kingdom. It just happens to be over Thanksgiving weekend.

The flight departs Kansas City on November 24 and returns Nov. 27.

The Las Vegas-based airline is doing the same thing in Pittsburg, Dallas, and Buffalo ahead of NFL games between each team and the Raiders in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to offer these specialty flights to four of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said. “Every year, we look for opportunities to bring NFL fans to premier vacation destinations to see their teams play. These flights are popular with our customers, and we expect them to sell out well in advance of the games.”

Allegiant also offers travel packages for Chiefs Kingdom and other NFL fans.

Each travel package includes roundtrip flights, a minimum two-night hotel stay and tickets to a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. The company said the travel packages can only be found at allegiantair.com/raiders, but are almost sold out.