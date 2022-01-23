Allegretti’s Family celebrates the offensive lineman’s first career touchdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs go head-to-head with the in the Bills in the divisional round this Sunday, but one family in particular is still riding the wave of excitement from the Chiefs’ wildcard win last week.

Chiefs Offensive Lineman, Nick Allegretti scored a touchdown against the Steelers. A major surprise to the offensive lineman’s family.

“It’s something you don’t necessarily expect as the father of a lineman,” Dad, Carl Allegretti said. “Usually we get offside, holding, illegal man downfield. It was very unexpected, but it was a lot of fun to watch.”

Allegretti’s parents and wife displayed their excitement in the stands, along with thousands of fans.

“I was like, he doesn’t look like the guy who normally catches the ball and touchdown, but I love those creative go-for-it moments,” Chiefs Fan, Lydia Middleton said.

“At that point, we were having fun destroying a decent football team,” Chiefs Fan, Drew Schwindt said.

The Camaraderie that came after the T-D touched Allegretti’s heart.

“What was also really cool to watch was the celebration, the support, the friendships he’s made,” Allegretti said.

Allegretti is also proud of the work his son puts in off the field.

Number 73 enjoys mentoring kids and being a role model.

Giving back to the community runs in the Allegretti family.

They’ve been through adversity and don’t take special moments for granted.

“We give back in a lot of different ways,” Allegretti said.

Nick’s brother, Joe, is a 15 year cancer survivor. Nick was ten when Joe was diagnosed.

“So, they all grew up at a very young age and we became an even closer family. Joe and Nick are best friends,” Allegretti said.

He said they fought through cancer as a family and now celebrate the bright side of football together.

“To make the NFL is a dream. To catch a ball from Patrick Mahomes. They’ll never be able to take that ball away from him. I guarantee you that,” Allegretti said.

“It’s been a very special week and we hope to continue it on this weekend.”

Kickoff is Sunday night, 5:30 at Arrowhead Stadium.