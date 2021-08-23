And then there were 80: Chiefs cut roster after preseason week 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are another week closer to the start of the regular season which means more players will be cut around the NFL as teams chisel down to the 53-man roster for the regular season.
NFL teams are required to cut 5 players this week by Tuesday, August 24, to get the roster down to 80 players ahead of the third preseason game.
- Defensive End Taco Charlton – Released
- Defensive Back Will Parks – Released
- Guard Bryan Witzmann – Released
- Linebacker Riley Cole – Waived
- Quarterback Anthony Gordon – Waived
The final deadline to cut down to 53 players is on August 31 following the third preseason game.