Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes learning and evolving from each other

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs enter the thick of training camp, QB Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the challenge facing an improving defense and simply chasing perfection.

“It’s about going out there every single day, having your highs, having your lows and having to grind through and figure out the best way to be better the next day,” Mahomes said.

You don’t get there without demanding excellence. Coach Andy Reid and Mahomes looking for every way to evolve entering their 4th season together is the one of the most reported topics and the Coach-QB tandem one of the most successful in the NFL today. But how does this tandem evolve? It starts with simply paying attention to each other like they did during stretch in practice

How do you teach a player who wants to grow every single day and just try to fill his brain up because you know he’ll absorb it and has the capacity of learning more about football?

“Listen, he’s always wanting to learn and then he also has ideas, and I try to keep the communication line open and he does the same thing on his end, along with the other QBs, that’s a healthy room right there,” Reid said. It’s just a good learning center. There’s experience there’s youth in there, there’s college coming into the league, things that have been run before at the college level and then the coaches are good.”

“We do discuss things and we try things, if I do something one way, we asks Coach Mike Kafka, Coach Eric Bieniemy and Coach Reid asking why I did that, if I want to try differently and do different thing, so it’s a focus on me trying what’s out there, going for the shot play, maybe when it’s a little contested and then when we have success with it we take it to the season,” Mahomes said.

What’s it like to have those conversations with Andy every day, what you get into and how does he let you grow and evolve not just on the field but off the field as a man, especially in this off season?

“It’s just a lot of good people that love the sport and love what they do, coaching and being part of the culture and they really love to bring out the best person that they can bring out of the player that they have,” Mahomes said. “So, with Coach Reid, as far as trying to learn the best way to run a play or the best way to be a part of the community. He’s going to give you his best advice from the stuff that he’s learned. When you have someone that you trust that can do that, not only for the betterment of themselves but the people that they talk to, you can trust that their words mean more and they are in the best interest of you.”

And with the potential of 12 more years together, the involvement of both will continue to grow.