KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor’s alignment and timing of the snap count has been a topic of conversation in the NFL.

After the Chiefs Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, it has continuously been brought up and discussed across social media and among NFL pundits.

In fact, referees made it a point of emphasis in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, penalizing Taylor five times, the most for an offensive lineman since 2000.

That was followed up with Taylor being called for two illegal formation penalties on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid both expressed their frustrations with officials after the penalties, explaining how they felt Taylor was being picked on.

Reid doubled down on his stance on Monday.

“Now that I’ve had a chance to look at it, I would double down more on what I said yesterday. I just think they’ve got an eye on him, and they better keep an eye on everyone else, too,” Reid said.

“It’s to the point of being ridiculous. They got their point proved now out there to the world, so now let’s make sure that we’re staying consistent.”

Reid said he spoke with the officials concerning Taylor’s alignment.

“We talk before the game. With that, they have an eye on him. It all started on the Thursday night game. You look around the league, and it’s just not consistent right now, so that’s the important thing.”

Reid and Mahomes have a valid point, especially after Sunday’s game, where it looked as if Taylor was lined up correctly.